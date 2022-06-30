Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $21.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAZR. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 16.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,385,000 after buying an additional 304,012 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after buying an additional 4,540,265 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,424,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,730,000 after buying an additional 724,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after buying an additional 865,041 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after buying an additional 997,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.