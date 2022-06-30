LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

NYSE LYB traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.00. 11,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,021. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.