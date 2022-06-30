M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 756.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2,027.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

