M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Trading 1.9% Higher

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. 2,529 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

Get M3 alerts:

About M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates through five reporting segments: Medical Platform, Evidence Solution, Career Solution, Site Solution, and Overseas. It operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; MR-kun, where member doctors can independently and continuously receive information on the m3com platform; QOL-kun that provides life support information other than medical information to members; AskDoctors, where registered doctors answer questions about health and illness from the general public; MDLinx for medical professionals in the United States; and Doctorsnetuk, a website that provides developing services for pharmaceutical companies, as well as provides drug information database in France, Germany, and Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.