M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Trading 1.9% Higher

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. 2,529 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 2,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.
About M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M3 (MTHRF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.