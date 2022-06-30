Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock’s current price.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after buying an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 17.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,459,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 373,618 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 1,196.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 329,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.