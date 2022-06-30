Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $436,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,797. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

