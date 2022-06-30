Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,930 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $4,948,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after buying an additional 87,206 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $522,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

