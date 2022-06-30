Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,354 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4,119.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 212,983 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 361.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 145,178 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,988,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,568,000.

Shares of AOR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,443. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

