Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Short Interest Update

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the May 31st total of 396,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 922.5 days.

Shares of Magellan Financial Group stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.80. Magellan Financial Group has a 1-year low of 9.00 and a 1-year high of 28.72.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

