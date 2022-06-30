Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 19,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.
About Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnis Energy Technologies (URNXF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnis Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.