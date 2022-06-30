Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Up 22.2%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) shot up 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 175,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 123,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile (CVE:MGI)

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

