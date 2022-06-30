Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Shares Up 22.2%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating) shot up 22.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 175,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 123,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -9.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.
Magnum Goldcorp Company Profile (CVE:MGI)
Read More
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Magnum Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnum Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.