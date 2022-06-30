MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Achieves $2.80 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $62,278.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

