MakiSwap Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $269,068.56 and $192,971.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00178680 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.01602796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014704 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

