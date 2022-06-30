Man Wah Holdings Limited (MAWHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38 on August 5th

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of 0.3831 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Shares of MAWHY stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. Man Wah has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Man Wah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

