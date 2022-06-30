Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Short Interest Up 800.0% in June

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MAAQU stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. Mana Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,831,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,050,000.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

