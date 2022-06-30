MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and $300,149.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.10 or 0.01801150 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00187431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015895 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.