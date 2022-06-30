Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 353 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.39 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and sold 539,650 shares valued at $29,123,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

