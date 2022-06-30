Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $118.31 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.