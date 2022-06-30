Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. Hernani LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after acquiring an additional 944,931 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $190.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.53 and a 200 day moving average of $217.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

