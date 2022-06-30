Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,335,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,729,000 after buying an additional 637,636 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,995,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,752,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,846,000 after purchasing an additional 121,066 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.24 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

