Marcum Wealth LLC Has $8.21 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.