Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 188,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,911. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $19.38.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

