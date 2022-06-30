Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,692 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $49,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMC opened at $155.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.85 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

