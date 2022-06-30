Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $56,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $350,304,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,081,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.19. 17,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,139,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.85 and a 12-month high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

