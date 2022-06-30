Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Cut by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 1.8% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,225,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 897,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $298.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.11 and a 200-day moving average of $372.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.05 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.80.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

