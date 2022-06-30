Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $11.15 on Thursday, reaching $311.44. 27,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.41. The company has a market capitalization of $302.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.79.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.