Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.79.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $11.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.44. 27,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,148,706. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

