Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $574,844,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.79.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $10.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $311.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,706. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $303.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

