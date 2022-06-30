Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.63 and last traded at C$5.66. 65,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 78,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$822.20 million and a PE ratio of 53.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.80. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

