MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.28. 8,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,662. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

