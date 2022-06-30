MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

