MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,624. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $48.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%.

