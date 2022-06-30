MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.41. 1,287,929 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

