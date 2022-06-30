McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for about 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $208,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $328.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $186.61 and a one year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

