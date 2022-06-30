MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Update

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.12% of MeaTech 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

MITC traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. 108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,246. MeaTech 3D has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.