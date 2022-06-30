Meme (MEME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00216733 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001112 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00427250 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.