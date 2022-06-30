Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 112.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ MBINN traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,373. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

