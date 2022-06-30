Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.44. The stock had a trading volume of 93,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

