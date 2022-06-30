Merculet Market Capitalization Tops $256,822.19 (MVP)

Merculet (MVP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Merculet has a total market cap of $256,822.19 and approximately $68,795.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00193973 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.32 or 0.00920129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00081204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,257,622 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

