Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MEAC remained flat at $$9.89 during midday trading on Thursday. 386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 1,808.4% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

