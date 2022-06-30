Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.12 and last traded at $61.79. Approximately 527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 554,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.03.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.63, a P/E/G ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 45,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

