Mesefa Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $30.00 (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Mesefa has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mesefa has a market cap of $8,174.42 and approximately $30.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $347.61 or 0.01733349 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00179216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Mesefa Profile

Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com . Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mesefa

