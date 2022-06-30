Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.00.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $163.94 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

