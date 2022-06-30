Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bay Rivers Group

Bay Rivers Group lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,039,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,900,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $163.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

