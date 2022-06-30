Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $70.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as low as $50.10 and last traded at $55.26, with a volume of 1678693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

MU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

