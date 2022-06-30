Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Troy Asset Management Ltd’s Largest Position

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603,698 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 14.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $802,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 470,391 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $158,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 115,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 114,404 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.94. 756,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,282,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.42 and a 200 day moving average of $291.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.