Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Trading 0.8% Higher

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 608.20 ($7.46) and last traded at GBX 595 ($7.30). 1,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 107,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.24).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.57) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 595 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 605.38. The company has a market cap of £528.84 million and a PE ratio of 4,250.00.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.