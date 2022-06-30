MileVerse Market Capitalization Achieves $12.33 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MileVerse has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. MileVerse has a total market capitalization of $12.33 million and $1.41 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

