Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.63 Million

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.63 million and $43.74 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

