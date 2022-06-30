Mizuho Trims Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Target Price to $273.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $342.00 to $273.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.07.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $262.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.